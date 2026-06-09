Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 154,800 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Walmart were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.77, for a total transaction of $167,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 635,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,023,275.61. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $135.15. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here