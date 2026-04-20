Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 5,650 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,724,515 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,528,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,403 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,284,704,000 after acquiring an additional 325,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,047,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total value of $2,187,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $184.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.33 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.34 and a 200 day moving average of $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.Chevron's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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