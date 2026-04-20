Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,265 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Citigroup Trading Down 0.1%

C stock opened at $132.09 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $226.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.94.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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