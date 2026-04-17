Welch Group LLC Has $32.74 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,477 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,587 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kimberly-Clark worth $32,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.86.

View Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ KMB opened at $97.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.Kimberly-Clark's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark's previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is presently 84.35%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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