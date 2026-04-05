Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Invests $802,000 in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,261 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 291,440 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,251 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in Chevron by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $187.64.

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Chevron Stock Down 0.1%

CVX opened at $198.77 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $396.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.15 and a 200-day moving average of $166.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Chevron's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. The trade was a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,466.70. This represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,139,597 shares of company stock worth $204,771,128. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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