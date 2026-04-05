Wincap Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wincap Financial LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,947 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.7% of Wincap Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wincap Financial LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,401,616 shares of company stock valued at $253,555,407 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC set a $310.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $177.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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