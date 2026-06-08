WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,928 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after selling 29,096 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,490 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,307,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 13.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Get Tapestry alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tapestry from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Tapestry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tapestry from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $3,691,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,701,954.26. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 19,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $2,738,371.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,258,585.16. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $139.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.42. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.86 and a 52-week high of $161.97.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 229.70% and a net margin of 8.44%.Tapestry's quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tapestry, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tapestry wasn't on the list.

While Tapestry currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here