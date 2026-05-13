World Investment Advisors Buys 5,214 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,178,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $807,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $628.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $521.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $599.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.48. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The company has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here