XML Financial LLC Sells 36,974 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,675 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 36,974 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Dbs Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The stock's 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Trending Headlines about Verizon Communications

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Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

See Also

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