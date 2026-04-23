Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,275 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 138,916 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,862 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,099 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 47,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Omega Healthcare Investors's payout ratio is presently 138.86%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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