Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $164.99 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730,365 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 135,917 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.12% of Boston Scientific worth $164,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $672,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,459 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $518,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $482,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 30.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,799,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $956,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,383 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $204,812,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Scientific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus raised Boston Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.82.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here