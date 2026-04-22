Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 527,278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $489,420,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $241,594.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 125,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,885,657.60. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,677 shares in the company, valued at $14,605,251.26. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $195.39 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.87. The company has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $263.79.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

More T-Mobile US News

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T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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