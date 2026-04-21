Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,619 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,818 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,619 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.18% of PTC worth $38,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PTC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,962 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total value of $38,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,803.10. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,375.96. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $182.08.

View Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $140.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $635.44 million. PTC had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 28.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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