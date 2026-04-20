Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 99,271 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 99,271 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $79,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,984,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,838,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,356,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,143,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,618 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,075,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $770,116,000 after buying an additional 1,317,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,901,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $672,062,000 after buying an additional 58,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1%

BMY stock opened at $60.21 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 73.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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