FY2026 EPS Estimates for Netflix Raised by Erste Group Bank

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix's current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Netflix's FY2027 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $387.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock worth $127,482,296. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and durable growth — Netflix reported Q1 revenue up ~16% year‑over‑year (14% FX‑neutral) with an EPS beat; growth was driven by membership additions, price increases and higher ad revenue, which supports the bull case. Article Title

Quarterly beat and durable growth — Netflix reported Q1 revenue up ~16% year‑over‑year (14% FX‑neutral) with an EPS beat; growth was driven by membership additions, price increases and higher ad revenue, which supports the bull case. Positive Sentiment: Big capital return / buy thesis — Commentary argues Netflix is much cheaper than in recent years and highlights a large capital‑return / buyback story (~$25B cited by commentators) as a catalyst that could support the stock over time. Article Title

Big capital return / buy thesis — Commentary argues Netflix is much cheaper than in recent years and highlights a large capital‑return / buyback story (~$25B cited by commentators) as a catalyst that could support the stock over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upside and long‑term endorsements — Piper Sandler reiterated Overweight and lifted its PT to $115; several bullish analyst/columnist pieces rate NFLX as a buy for long‑term investors and note billionaire interest in the fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst upside and long‑term endorsements — Piper Sandler reiterated Overweight and lifted its PT to $115; several bullish analyst/columnist pieces rate NFLX as a buy for long‑term investors and note billionaire interest in the fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Audience dynamics by market — Netflix is seeing strong subscriber engagement in markets like Australia but viewing is skewed toward non‑local content; this is a product/strategy datapoint rather than an immediate earnings swing. Article Title

Audience dynamics by market — Netflix is seeing strong subscriber engagement in markets like Australia but viewing is skewed toward non‑local content; this is a product/strategy datapoint rather than an immediate earnings swing. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term margin concerns and cautious notes — Bernstein trimmed its price target to $110 (while keeping Outperform), citing near‑term margin pressure; other pieces urge caution despite solid top‑line growth, pointing to margin, competition and valuation timing risks. Article Title

Near‑term margin concerns and cautious notes — Bernstein trimmed its price target to $110 (while keeping Outperform), citing near‑term margin pressure; other pieces urge caution despite solid top‑line growth, pointing to margin, competition and valuation timing risks. Negative Sentiment: Investor disappointment in places — Some commentary notes that despite healthy earnings, investors expected even stronger forward signals; that tempered reactions and supports the view that near‑term execution and margins will drive next moves. Article Title

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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