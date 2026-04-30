Gevo (GEVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $44.6490 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Gevo alerts: Sign Up

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.52 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gevo Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Gevo has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEVO shares. Northland Securities set a $3.50 price target on shares of Gevo and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gevo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.58.

View Our Latest Report on GEVO

Insider Transactions at Gevo

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize sold 107,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $249,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 281,226 shares in the company, valued at $655,256.58. This trade represents a 27.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 29,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $88,199.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,402,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,150,337.36. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,997 shares of company stock valued at $691,248. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,278,261 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 61,919 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,499 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 123,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 915.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,305 shares of the energy company's stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 109,363 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc NASDAQ: GEVO is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company's core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo's integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo's primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gevo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gevo wasn't on the list.

While Gevo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here