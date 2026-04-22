GN Store Nord (GNNDY) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect GN Store Nord to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $606.0260 million for the quarter.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.16). GN Store Nord had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $738.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.79 million. On average, analysts expect GN Store Nord to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GN Store Nord Stock Performance

GN Store Nord stock opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. GN Store Nord has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GN Store Nord from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNNDY

About GN Store Nord

GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark‐based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord's product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

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