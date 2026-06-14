Bollard Group LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bollard Group LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,933 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,913 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company's stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,508,926 shares of the company's stock worth $519,222,000 after buying an additional 194,456 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199,225 shares of the company's stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,587 shares of the company's stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Article Title

J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing talc-related legal headlines remain an overhang and could limit upside if investors focus back on litigation risk. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

JNJ opened at $240.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $579.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $231.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.20. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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