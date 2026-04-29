Hallador Energy (HNRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $102.2790 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Hallador Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $101.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.48 million. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hallador Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of HNRG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 384,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,533. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $732.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hallador Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,735,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,202 shares of the energy company's stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,105 shares of the energy company's stock worth $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,044 shares of the energy company's stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 628,533 shares of the energy company's stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 177,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company's stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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