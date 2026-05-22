HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for MAZE Earnings

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maze Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Maze Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAZE. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Maze Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Maze Therapeutics from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $66.00.

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Maze Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9%

MAZE stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.50.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Maze Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Maze Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maze Therapeutics news, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $393,300. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $190,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,461.11. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 86,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

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