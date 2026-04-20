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Hillman Solutions (HLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Hillman Solutions logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Hillman Solutions is slated to report Q1 2026 results before the market opens on April 27, with analysts forecasting EPS $0.08 and revenue of about $372.4 million; the company’s earnings call is scheduled for April 28 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • In the prior quarter (reported Feb. 17) Hillman posted $0.10 EPS (in line with estimates) and revenue of $365.14 million (below the $371.69M estimate), with revenue up 4.5% year‑over‑year; analysts project about $1.00 EPS for the current and next fiscal years.
  • The stock trades near $8.87 with a market cap of about $1.74 billion and a P/E of 42.2; Wall Street consensus is a “Moderate Buy” with a $11.33 target, while an insider recently sold 11,804 shares and institutional ownership stands at roughly 98.11%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $372.3780 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $365.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $371.69 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.60%.Hillman Solutions's revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amanda Kitzberger sold 11,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $97,855.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,895.45. This represents a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hillman Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hillman Solutions

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

Read More

Earnings History for Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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