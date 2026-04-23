IntegraFin's (IHP) "Hold" Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

IntegraFin (LON:IHP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 450 price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 360 target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 419.

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IntegraFin Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IHP stock traded down GBX 0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 342. 8,169,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,190. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 319 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 341.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. IntegraFin has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 397.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IntegraFin news, insider Alexander Scott bought 413 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 356 per share, with a total value of £1,470.28. Also, insider Euan Marshall bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 339 per share, with a total value of £13,560. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,024. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More IntegraFin News

Here are the key news stories impacting IntegraFin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" and set a materially higher GBX 450 price target, which supports upside potential versus the current trading level. Read More.

Deutsche Bank reiterated a "buy" and set a materially higher GBX 450 price target, which supports upside potential versus the current trading level. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Berenberg also reaffirmed a "buy" on IntegraFin, adding further broker support that can attract buyers. Read More.

Berenberg also reaffirmed a "buy" on IntegraFin, adding further broker support that can attract buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insiders (Euan Marshall and Alexander Scott) purchased small parcels (44 shares each at GBX 341 on April 21); while modest in size, repeated insider buying — including a larger February purchase by Marshall — is a vote of confidence management that investors often view positively. Read More.

Insiders (Euan Marshall and Alexander Scott) purchased small parcels (44 shares each at GBX 341 on April 21); while modest in size, repeated insider buying — including a larger February purchase by Marshall — is a vote of confidence management that investors often view positively. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated a "hold" with a GBX 360 target, which is less bullish than the buy calls and introduces mixed signals for short-term momentum. Read More.

Jefferies reiterated a "hold" with a GBX 360 target, which is less bullish than the buy calls and introduces mixed signals for short-term momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target around GBX 419 — useful context for potential upside but not an immediate catalyst on its own. Read More.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

Further Reading

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