Lancashire Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Lancashire LON: LRE executives used the company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call to reaffirm guidance for a “high teens” return on equity for the full year, while describing a market that is softening but still offering what they characterized as attractive opportunities across several specialty lines.

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Group Chief Executive Officer Alex Maloney said the quarter was “another excellent” one for the insurer and reinsurer, noting Lancashire’s focus on “grow[ing] ahead of rate and deliver[ing] more sustainable returns” through the cycle. Maloney pointed to a track record of “3 consecutive years above 20% ROEs,” and said the group has, on average, returned “100% of earnings to shareholders.”

While there were “no big sticker industry loss events in the quarter,” Maloney said the broader claims environment remained “active,” adding that Lancashire’s own loss experience was “benign.” He also said the investment portfolio performed as intended amid volatility, describing it as “resilient” in a “tough market.”

Underwriting: softening conditions, stable top-line guidance

Group Chief Underwriting Officer Paul Gregory said market conditions have progressed “in line with expectation,” reiterating the company’s view of “a softening but not soft market.” He summarized Lancashire’s expectations as including “rate reductions at a portfolio level in the high single digits,” continued rate adequacy in most classes, “broadly stable” top line, and a “marginally lower” net catastrophe footprint year-over-year.

Gregory said Lancashire’s portfolio rate price index (RPI) was 93% for the first quarter. He added that, excluding reinstatement premiums, the company’s top line “remains stable.”

Within the underwriting mix, Gregory described divergent trends between reinsurance and insurance:

Reinsurance: Premiums were lower than the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting the absence of reinstatement premiums because there were no major catastrophe losses in the quarter, unlike the prior year.

Premiums were lower than the prior-year quarter, primarily reflecting the absence of reinstatement premiums because there were no major catastrophe losses in the quarter, unlike the prior year. Retrocession: Lancashire “actively reduced” its inward retrocession book again, consistent with prior commentary, citing prudent cycle management, earnings volatility, and net catastrophe footprint considerations.

Lancashire “actively reduced” its inward retrocession book again, consistent with prior commentary, citing prudent cycle management, earnings volatility, and net catastrophe footprint considerations. Insurance: Growth was driven by the continued build-out of Lancashire US and growth in the Marine and Energy portfolio, which Gregory attributed to “timing, new business, and organic growth with existing clients.”

Gregory said Lancashire was reiterating guidance for a “broadly stable” top line for the year.

War exposure and political violence: underweight positioning and selective opportunity

Management addressed volatility tied to the war in the Middle East, noting that several specialty lines have exposure to the region and to war-related perils. Gregory said Lancashire’s exposure is “very manageable” and that the company is “underweight the region,” which he said allows it to selectively pursue new business as demand for war coverage increases.

In the Q&A, Maloney said the company agreed with industry commentary suggesting political violence losses could exceed market premium. He said Lancashire expects such losses “may exceed the premium for the PV market” and could affect some specialty reinsurance placements, adding that the impact could come “through the course of this year.”

Gregory emphasized Lancashire has had some exposure but remains underweight and has been underwriting additional risks since the war began. He said demand is coming to the market “at a very different price point” than before the conflict, and that Lancashire would remain “cautiously selective.”

Financial update: modest revenue growth, strong capital ratio, positive investment return

Group Chief Financial Officer Natalie Kershaw described the quarter as “relatively straightforward” financially. She said gross premiums and insurance revenue increased 2.1% compared with the first quarter of 2025, reflecting business growth over recent years. Kershaw also said the attritional portion of the book “performed in line with expectations.”

On capital, Kershaw said Lancashire finalized year-end regulatory returns with a final Bermuda Solvency Capital Requirement (BSCR) ratio of 254%, “slightly ahead” of the prior estimate. Later in the call, she explained the increase was driven by refinements during finalization of the regulatory solvency returns process, particularly around the technical provisions used to construct an economic balance sheet. She said the change was “not really reflective of anything that’s going on in the business this year.”

On investments, Kershaw said market volatility—citing “high yields and wider credit spreads”—pressured portfolio valuations, but total investment return was positive at 0.3% as investment income more than offset unrealized losses. She also said private investment funds delivered “strong returns.”

Kershaw reiterated the portfolio’s objectives of “capital preservation and liquidity,” and said Lancashire would maintain a “short, high credit quality portfolio with appropriate diversification” to optimize risk-adjusted returns.

Reinsurance purchasing, casualty reserves, and cycle management

Executives pointed to reinsurance purchasing as an important lever in a softening environment. In response to questions about how rate reductions translate into future combined ratios, Maloney said one advantage of a softening market is that Lancashire is “a buyer of reinsurance,” and that lower costs and broader available coverage can help manage earnings volatility and combined ratios.

Gregory added that, through the cycle, Lancashire tends to spend a higher percentage of inward premiums on reinsurance in softer markets, suggesting the proportion could be “broadly stable versus last year, but perhaps marginally higher.” Kershaw later characterized any change in reinsurance spend as not material for 2026.

On casualty reserves, Kershaw said Lancashire does not provide dollar amounts of reserves by portfolio mix. While the company began writing casualty around five years ago, she said there is only a “very small amount” of excess reserves from the first year and that Lancashire is “not necessarily considering releasing anything at the moment.” She told analysts not to assume casualty reserve releases “in the near term.”

When asked what constitutes a soft market, Maloney said Lancashire views the industry as inherently cyclical and does not believe current conditions amount to a full soft market. “Clearly, the market is more competitive,” he said, but he added the company still sees “some really good opportunities” and that “no one actually in the industry would say we’re currently in a soft market.”

Capital returns and Lloyd’s simplification

On capital management, Kershaw said Lancashire remains disciplined and flexible, and that decisions on capital returns would typically be considered “towards the end of the year,” depending on developments such as catastrophe season.

Management also addressed plans to merge its two Lloyd’s syndicates. Maloney said the move follows Lancashire’s prior buyout of names on Syndicate 2010, and that combining syndicates should create cost synergies because there will be “lots of things we won’t have to do twice.” He said the change should also improve capital efficiency at Lloyd’s and “simplifies our business,” with the goal of having “one simple syndicate” for 2027.

In closing remarks, Maloney said Lancashire’s priorities at this stage of the cycle remain “disciplined growth” in a more competitive market, “resilient performance amidst an active risk environment,” and “sustainable returns,” supported by capital management. The company reaffirmed its “high teens” ROE guidance for 2026.

About Lancashire LON: LRE

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides Marine Builders Risk, marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream operational, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

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