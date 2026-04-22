Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.30). On average, analysts expect Larimar Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $474.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LRMR shares. Leerink Partners raised Larimar Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $16.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,622,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,114,785. This trade represents a 88.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,285 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company's stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

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