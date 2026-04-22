McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $239.04 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $256.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.32 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $109.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $94.99 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. McGrath RentCorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 767.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Zacks Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGRC

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp, through its subsidiaries, provides rental, sales, and servicing of equipment for commercial, industrial, environmental, and residential markets. The company operates primarily through two segments—mobile storage and water management—offering flexible solutions for customers requiring on-site storage, water transport, treatment, and dewatering services.

In its mobile storage segment, McGrath RentCorp supplies portable storage containers and modular office units to sectors including construction, retail, government, and disaster restoration.

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