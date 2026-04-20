Medifast (MED) to Release Earnings on Monday

Medifast (NYSE:MED - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share and revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter. Medifast has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.750--1.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.700--0.15 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Medifast (NYSE:MED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. Medifast had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Medifast Stock Down 0.4%

MED stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.53. Medifast has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Medifast from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Medifast in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Medifast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Medifast

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard acquired 17,678 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $178,724.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 17,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $178,724.58. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Medifast by 103.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc NYSE: MED is a health and wellness company specializing in clinically supported weight-loss, weight-management and healthy living products and services. Through its OPTAVIA brand, the company offers a range of meal replacement products, snacks, supplements and coaching programs designed to support metabolic health and sustainable lifestyle changes. Medifast markets its products directly to consumers via a network of independent distributors—known as OPTAVIA Coaches—who provide personalized guidance and support throughout the client's weight‐loss journey.

Founded in 1980 by William Vitale and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Medifast has grown into a nationally recognized provider of nutrition and weight‐management solutions.

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