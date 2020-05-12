GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.74% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GWPH. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $183.25.

GWPH stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.64. The stock had a trading volume of 865,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,898. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -251.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $188.76.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $3,978,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,221,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,248,684.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,923.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,728 shares of company stock worth $4,157,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,960 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

