Nelnet (NNI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Nelnet to post earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $443.8410 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Nelnet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.99%.The firm had revenue of $392.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.00 million. On average, analysts expect Nelnet to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nelnet Stock Down 1.1%

NNI stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. Nelnet has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $144.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 28.27 and a current ratio of 28.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NNI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nelnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NNI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 10,107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,654 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company's stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc NYSE: NNI is a diversified education services company founded in 1978 and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Originally established as the National Education Loan Network by Michael S. Dunlap, the company has grown into a prominent provider of student loan servicing and education finance solutions in the United States.

At the core of Nelnet's business is student loan servicing, where it administers and manages federal and private education loans on behalf of borrowers and lending partners.

Further Reading

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