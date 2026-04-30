Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO: don't be the exit liquidity (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)tc pixel

Nelnet (NNI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Nelnet logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Q1 2026 results due May 7 after market close: Analysts expect $2.66 EPS and $443.84 million in revenue, and Nelnet will host a conference call at 4:00 PM ET.
  • In the prior quarter (reported Feb. 26) Nelnet posted $1.56 EPS, missing estimates by $0.07 while revenue of $392.76 million beat forecasts; analysts project $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 for the next.
  • Shares trade around $142.65 with a one‑year range of $104.50–$144.38 and a market cap of about $5.12 billion; the stock carries an average analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" with a $140 target and ~33.5% institutional ownership.
  • Five stocks we like better than Nelnet.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Nelnet to post earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $443.8410 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Nelnet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.99%.The firm had revenue of $392.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.00 million. On average, analysts expect Nelnet to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nelnet Stock Down 1.1%

NNI stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. Nelnet has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $144.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 28.27 and a current ratio of 28.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NNI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nelnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NNI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 10,107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,654 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company's stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc NYSE: NNI is a diversified education services company founded in 1978 and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Originally established as the National Education Loan Network by Michael S. Dunlap, the company has grown into a prominent provider of student loan servicing and education finance solutions in the United States.

At the core of Nelnet's business is student loan servicing, where it administers and manages federal and private education loans on behalf of borrowers and lending partners.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nelnet Right Now?

Before you consider Nelnet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nelnet wasn't on the list.

While Nelnet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines