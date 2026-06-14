AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,525 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 3.4% of Huber Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Huber Capital Management LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $22,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the technology company's stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $163.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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