Netflix's (NFLX) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Citizens Jmp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.80.

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Netflix Trading Down 0.9%

Netflix stock opened at $105.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company's revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,166,933.60. This represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock valued at $141,145,842 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target raises signal renewed Wall Street conviction (Guggenheim “Buy”; Wedbush and Moffett Nathanson lifts cited). These boosts increase buy-side interest and support a higher valuation ahead of earnings. Guggenheim Buy Rating Wedbush Note

Analyst upgrades and price-target raises signal renewed Wall Street conviction (Guggenheim “Buy”; Wedbush and Moffett Nathanson lifts cited). These boosts increase buy-side interest and support a higher valuation ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Ad business acceleration — analysts and reports expect ad revenue to approach ~$3B and KeyBanc says the ad tier is scaling faster than anticipated. Strong ad growth helps margin expansion and reduces reliance on expensive content M&A. Ad Revenue Engine

Ad business acceleration — analysts and reports expect ad revenue to approach ~$3B and KeyBanc says the ad tier is scaling faster than anticipated. Strong ad growth helps margin expansion and reduces reliance on expensive content M&A. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option activity (907,508 calls) indicates bullish positioning by traders expecting a favorable earnings print or positive near-term momentum. (Market options flow reported 4/14.)

Unusually large call-option activity (907,508 calls) indicates bullish positioning by traders expecting a favorable earnings print or positive near-term momentum. (Market options flow reported 4/14.) Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings are the immediate catalyst: consensus expects ~$0.79 EPS and ~$12.18B revenue. A beat on ad revenue or subscriber/ARPU metrics would be bullish; any conservative guidance for content spend or ad growth could cap gains. Earnings Preview

Q1 earnings are the immediate catalyst: consensus expects ~$0.79 EPS and ~$12.18B revenue. A beat on ad revenue or subscriber/ARPU metrics would be bullish; any conservative guidance for content spend or ad growth could cap gains. Neutral Sentiment: Rival consolidation is in flux: Warner Bros.-Paramount Skydance’s proposed tie-up faces creative and regulatory pushback. That uncertainty creates both risk (stronger combined competitors if the deal clears) and opportunity (talent or content shifting to Netflix if the merger falters). WBD Merger Story

Rival consolidation is in flux: Warner Bros.-Paramount Skydance’s proposed tie-up faces creative and regulatory pushback. That uncertainty creates both risk (stronger combined competitors if the deal clears) and opportunity (talent or content shifting to Netflix if the merger falters). Negative Sentiment: Strategic setback — Netflix’s failed bid for Warner Bros. means it won’t quickly add big legacy franchises, and a successful WBD-Paramount tie-up would create a larger, more formidable competitor. Investors are watching whether management pivots spending to content and ads efficiently or faces higher competitive pressure. Reuters: Refocus After Failed Bid

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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