NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.3434) per share and revenue of $63.4640 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $23.79 and a 12-month high of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $695.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.18.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. NexPoint Residential Trust's payout ratio is presently -166.93%.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $48,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 331,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,074,609.58. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Richards acquired 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $37,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 30,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,206.79. This represents a 5.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock worth $223,777 over the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 842,870 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 298,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 272,391 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 989,419 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 158,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 436.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,258 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 101,088 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $34.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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