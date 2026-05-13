NVIDIA (NVDA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect NVIDIA to post earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $78.4234 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NVIDIA to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $124.47 and a 12-month high of $223.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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