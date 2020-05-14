Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXTA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 533,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 35,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

