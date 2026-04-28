Oil States International (OIS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $154.35 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Oil States International's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oil States International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oil States International Price Performance

OIS stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 234,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,130. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Oil States International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,626 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oil States International by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,262 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Oil States International from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oil States International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Oil States International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oil States International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on OIS

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc is a Houston-based provider of products and services to the global oil and gas industry. Through its well site solutions and flat steel solutions segments, the company supplies critical equipment and consumables used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its well site offerings include a broad range of rental products—such as coiled tubing, frac iron, pressure control equipment and downhole tool rentals—designed to support drilling rigs and well completion crews.

In addition to rental and service offerings, Oil States International's flat steel solutions business manufactures and distributes steel pipeline and flowback products.

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