Palladyne AI (PDYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Palladyne AI had a net margin of 191.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.81 million. On average, analysts expect Palladyne AI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Palladyne AI Price Performance

Shares of PDYN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 368,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,181. Palladyne AI has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.40 million, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 3.75.

Insider Activity at Palladyne AI

In related news, CFO Trevor Thatcher sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $57,749.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 183,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,824.40. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Sonne sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $51,355.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 206,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,556,855.30. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $206,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palladyne AI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palladyne AI by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 315,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palladyne AI by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 80,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Palladyne AI by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 115,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palladyne AI by 767.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 500,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palladyne AI by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 412,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 202,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDYN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Palladyne AI in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palladyne AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Palladyne AI in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Palladyne AI from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Palladyne AI to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palladyne AI has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palladyne AI

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training.

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