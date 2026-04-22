PC Connection (CNXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $698.8360 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 2.91%.The company had revenue of $702.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.49 million. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PC Connection Stock Performance

CNXN opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from PC Connection's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. PC Connection's payout ratio is 24.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNXN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of PC Connection from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PC Connection

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,001 shares of the company's stock worth $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PC Connection by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,220 shares of the company's stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in PC Connection by 71.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 165,573 shares of the company's stock worth $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 68,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the company's stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 12.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,881 shares of the company's stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company's stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc NASDAQ: CNXN, now operating under the trade name Connection, is a value-added provider of information technology solutions founded in 1982 and headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire. The company offers a broad portfolio of hardware and software products sourced from leading technology vendors, alongside professional services designed to help organizations design, deploy and maintain IT environments.

Connection's product offerings encompass desktop and notebook computers, servers and storage systems, networking and cybersecurity solutions, as well as cloud and virtualization technologies.

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