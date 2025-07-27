Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Today - July 27th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around digital assets—whether through mining cryptocurrencies, operating crypto exchanges, or developing blockchain technologies. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to the crypto market within the regulated framework of traditional stock exchanges. Their price movements typically reflect a mix of broader financial‐market trends, cryptocurrency volatility, and sector‐specific regulatory or technological developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.85. 35,546,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,217,080. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $113.44. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLXY traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. 9,316,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,829,707. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $33.17. The business's 50 day moving average price is $21.67.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 20,477,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,296,806. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $512.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.40. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.54. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

