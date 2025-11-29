Free Trial
Promising Water Stocks To Consider - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights five water-related stocks to watch today: Coca‑Cola (KO), NuScale Power (SMR), Xylem (XYL), Ecolab (ECL), and IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX).
  • Water stocks are presented as a defensive, long-term thematic play tied to population growth, urbanization, and water scarcity, but they carry notable regulatory, capital‑expenditure, and regional‑demand risks; these five had the highest dollar trading volume among Water stocks recently.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

CocaCola, NuScale Power, Xylem, Ecolab, and IDEXX Laboratories are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves supplying, treating, transporting or managing water — including municipal water utilities, wastewater treatment providers, infrastructure and equipment manufacturers, water-technology firms, and bottled-water companies. Investors view them as a defensive, long-term thematic play tied to population growth, urbanization and water scarcity, while they remain exposed to regulatory, capital-expenditure and regional-demand risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Xylem (XYL)

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

