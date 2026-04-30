Q1 Earnings Estimate for OPKO Health Issued By HC Wainwright

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health's current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health's Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

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OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 37.19%.The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. OPKO Health's revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded OPKO Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1.55.

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OPKO Health Trading Down 8.3%

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $842.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,846 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 66,520 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key OPKO Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting OPKO Health this week:

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc NASDAQ: OPK is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

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