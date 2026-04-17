Q1 EPS Estimates for Axis Capital Raised by Zacks Research

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS - Free Report) - Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axis Capital in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Axis Capital's current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axis Capital's Q2 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.98 EPS.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axis Capital from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Axis Capital from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axis Capital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXS

Axis Capital Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $100.58 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. Axis Capital has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Axis Capital's payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axis Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Axis Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting Axis Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near‑term and full‑year EPS forecasts for AXS across multiple quarters (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026; Q1–Q4 2027, FY2027), including small bumps to Q1–Q4 2026/2027 quarterlies and lifting FY2026 to $13.27 and FY2027 to $13.98 — signaling stronger forward earnings expectations that can support the stock.

Zacks Research raised near‑term and full‑year EPS forecasts for AXS across multiple quarters (Q1–Q4 2026, FY2026; Q1–Q4 2027, FY2027), including small bumps to Q1–Q4 2026/2027 quarterlies and lifting FY2026 to $13.27 and FY2027 to $13.98 — signaling stronger forward earnings expectations that can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published bullish commentary highlighting Axis’s premium growth, disciplined underwriting and favorable pricing in specialty lines — factors that underpin margin stability and increase the likelihood of continued earnings beats. Can AXS Sustain Its Growth on Premium Strength and Underwriting?

Zacks published bullish commentary highlighting Axis’s premium growth, disciplined underwriting and favorable pricing in specialty lines — factors that underpin margin stability and increase the likelihood of continued earnings beats. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted Axis’s strong earnings‑surprise history and said the company has the ingredients to beat again, which is supportive but not definitive until results are reported. Will Axis Capital (AXS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Zacks noted Axis’s strong earnings‑surprise history and said the company has the ingredients to beat again, which is supportive but not definitive until results are reported. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America lowered its price target on AXS to $106, which could limit upside or prompt some profit‑taking despite improved earnings forecasts. Bank of America Lowers Axis Capital NYSE: AXS Price Target to $106.00

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

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