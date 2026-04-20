Q2 Earnings Forecast for Quanta Services Issued By KeyCorp

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quanta Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services' current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanta Services' FY2026 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PWR. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $425.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $595.82.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PWR opened at $602.62 on Monday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $251.04 and a 52-week high of $603.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's fifty day moving average is $559.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $817,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,230,493,000 after acquiring an additional 758,862 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company's stock worth $486,065,000 after acquiring an additional 667,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,485,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

More Quanta Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Zacks Article

Zacks highlights sustained utility and power-infrastructure spending (transmission, distribution, generation) driven by rising electricity demand and grid modernization—supporting steady, multi-year revenue visibility for Quanta. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. MarketScreener

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target to $654 and kept a Buy rating, signaling incremental analyst conviction and implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. MarketBeat - PWR

KeyCorp analyst S. Jain published detailed quarterly and forward EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 2026 and FY2027 at $13.63), reflecting higher multi‑year earnings expectations versus nearer-term consensus and supporting a bullish earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Fool Article

Investor-focused pieces (The Motley Fool and other commentaries) argue Quanta sits at the intersection of electrification and the AI/data‑center power buildout, citing a growing backlog and long runway—narrative support that attracts growth-oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. TipRanks

Quanta announced new long‑term performance stock awards (compensation committee action). These align management incentives with performance but can introduce dilution risk over time—generally neutral for the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market caution: market commentators note that rallies driven by optimism (e.g., AI/ceasefire headlines) can be vulnerable to pullbacks—an important reminder that Quanta’s strong sector-specific outlook still faces macro/market risk. (See broader MarketBeat commentary on the rally.)

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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