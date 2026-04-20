Rambus (RMBS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $179.9380 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. Rambus had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 17.69%. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $126.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.63. Rambus has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $135.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $433,837.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,459,135.54. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $470,162.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 345,767 shares in the company, valued at $29,960,710.55. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Rambus by 126.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 83.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 1,194.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Rambus to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RMBS

About Rambus

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

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