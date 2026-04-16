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Restaurant Stocks To Watch Today - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Booking logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names five restaurant stocks to watch: Booking Holdings (BKNG), McDonald's (MCD), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), CAVA Group (CAVA), and Wingstop (WING) — selected for the highest dollar trading volume in recent days using MarketBeat's stock screener.
  • Restaurant stocks are treated as consumer‑discretionary plays driven by consumer spending, traffic, same‑store sales, food and labor costs, and franchise vs. corporate exposure; Booking is specifically called out with a separate note after a recent ~15% decline asking whether it’s a buying opportunity.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Booking, McDonald's, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CAVA Group, and Wingstop are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are equity securities of companies that operate or support eating establishments — including fast-food chains, casual and fine-dining operators, franchisors, and foodservice suppliers. Investors treat them as consumer-discretionary plays whose performance is driven by factors like consumer spending and traffic, same-store sales, food and labor costs, franchise vs. corporate models, and local/regulatory conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Wingstop (WING)

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WING

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Booking Right Now?

Before you consider Booking, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booking wasn't on the list.

While Booking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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