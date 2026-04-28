SelectQuote (SLQT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $438.9270 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.80%.The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.73 million. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SelectQuote Trading Up 7.6%

SLQT stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 690,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,211. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $174.17 million, a PE ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on SelectQuote in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SelectQuote from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered SelectQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLQT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SelectQuote by 530.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,577 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,931,037 shares of the company's stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 803,594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,081,209 shares of the company's stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 554,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 545.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 584,577 shares of the company's stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 494,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company's stock.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc NYSE: SLQT is a U.S.-based insurance brokerage and lead generation company that connects consumers with a range of insurance products through proprietary technology and licensed agents. The company specializes in life insurance, supplemental health coverage and Medicare plans, leveraging its digital platform and call center operations to help individuals compare policies and find cost-effective solutions tailored to their needs.

Through a single point of contact, policy seekers can evaluate offerings from multiple carriers, including term life, whole life, accidental death, critical illness and long-term care products.

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