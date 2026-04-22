Spok (SPOK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Spok to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. Spok had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

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Spok Price Performance

SPOK opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.49. Spok has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $19.31.

Spok Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. Spok's dividend payout ratio is presently 164.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPOK shares. B. Riley Financial downgraded Spok from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Spok in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPOK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company's stock.

About Spok

Spok, Inc is a publicly traded healthcare communications and collaboration company headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The company specializes in providing secure, real-time clinical communication solutions designed to streamline workflows and enhance patient care. Serving hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations across North America and selected international markets, Spok has positioned itself as a leading provider of secure messaging and nurse call integration.

Spok's flagship offering, the Spok Care Connect platform, delivers a suite of integrated products, including secure text and voice messaging, alarm and event management, call center solutions, and digital signage.

Further Reading

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