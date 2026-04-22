Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $2.3250 billion for the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 11,745 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $958,274.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,262 shares in the company, valued at $674,096.58. The trade was a 58.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 9,820 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $824,192.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,205,822.31. This represents a 40.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,750 shares of company stock worth $10,566,838. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,151 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,123 shares of the company's stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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