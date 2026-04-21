Starbucks (SBUX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $9.0924 billion for the quarter. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.400 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:15 PM ET.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Starbucks Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $104.82.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Starbucks's payout ratio is 204.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $159,373.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,411,077.60. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $242,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,226.08. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,370 shares of company stock worth $608,664 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $553,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,014 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,909,214 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,171,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,907 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Starbucks by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,532,627 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $381,693,000 after buying an additional 1,647,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,158,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Starbucks by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,091 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $282,616,000 after acquiring an additional 944,679 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. New Street Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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