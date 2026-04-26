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Top 5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
EchoStar logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged EchoStar (SATS), CEVA (CEVA), and KT (KT) as the top 5G stocks by recent dollar trading volume, offering exposure to 5G rollouts but remaining cyclical and volatile depending on technology adoption, capital spending, and regulation.
  • EchoStar is a diversified networking and media company spanning Pay‑TV, retail wireless, 5G network deployment and satellite broadband (including the DISH and SLING brands), positioning it as a combined satellite and 5G infrastructure play.
  • CEVA provides silicon and software IP for 5G (DSPs, PentaG‑RAN, PentaG2) targeting handsets, RAN and vertical markets, while KT is a major South Korean telecom offering integrated 5G mobile, fixed‑line and broadband services.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of EchoStar.

EchoStar, Ceva, and KT are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies whose businesses are directly involved in the development, deployment, or commercialization of fifth‑generation (5G) wireless technology — including network equipment manufacturers, semiconductor and antenna suppliers, tower and fiber operators, and wireless carriers and device makers. Investors buy 5G stocks to gain exposure to revenue and growth from 5G rollouts and services, though these equities can be cyclical or volatile and their performance depends on technology adoption, capital spending, and regulatory factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

EchoStar (SATS)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SATS

Ceva (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 - 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEVA

KT (KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KT

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in EchoStar Right Now?

Before you consider EchoStar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EchoStar wasn't on the list.

While EchoStar currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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