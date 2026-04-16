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Top Large Cap Stocks Worth Watching - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Invesco QQQ, Tesla, and NVIDIA were flagged by MarketBeat's screener as the top Large Cap stocks to watch on April 16th, based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • Invesco QQQ (QQQ) is a Nasdaq‑100 tracking ETF that offers diversified, tech‑heavy large‑cap exposure by holding the index's component securities in similar weightings.
  • Tesla (TSLA) and NVIDIA (NVDA) are highlighted as sector leaders—Tesla in electric vehicles and energy systems, and NVIDIA in GPUs and AI/compute—making them key names for investors focused on tech‑driven growth themes.
  • Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ.

Invesco QQQ, Tesla, and NVIDIA are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a large market capitalization—typically considered to be firms with market values generally above about $10 billion (market cap = share price × shares outstanding), though exact cutoffs vary. Investors view large caps as established, often blue‑chip companies that tend to offer more stability and predictable earnings (and sometimes dividends) but usually lower growth potential than smaller-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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