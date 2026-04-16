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Top Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NVIDIA (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Micron Technology (MU), Microsoft (MSFT), and SanDisk (SNDK) are MarketBeat's five Technology stocks to watch today, selected for having the highest dollar trading volume among tech names in recent days.
  • The firms cover key tech areas—GPUs/AI and metaverse (NVIDIA), processors and GPUs (AMD), memory and storage (Micron), software and cloud productivity (Microsoft), and flash storage (SanDisk)—and are viewed as growth-oriented but subject to higher volatility, competition, and regulatory risks.
  • NVIDIA is singled out for its wide product mix (GeForce GPUs, data-center compute and networking, vGPU/cloud services, automotive platforms, and Omniverse software), highlighting its central role in gaming, AI infrastructure and 3D/metaverse applications.
  • Interested in NVIDIA? Here are five stocks we like better.

NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Sandisk are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is developing or providing technology-related products and services—such as software, hardware, semiconductors, internet platforms, and IT services. Investors typically view them as growth-oriented plays with potential for above-average returns driven by innovation and rapid revenue expansion, but they also tend to carry higher volatility and sector-specific risks like regulatory change, competition, and rapid obsolescence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NVIDIA Right Now?

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

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